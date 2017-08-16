Mitsubishi Exclusive Sponsor of ABC News Eclipse Coverage

Mitsubishi Motors is on board as the exclusive sponsor of The Great American Eclipse, ABC News’ live coverage of the first total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. in 38 years.



The show will air live on Monday, Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on ABC Television Network, ABCNews.com, ABC’s Facebook Live and YouTube sites and across ABC News’ social media channels.



Mitsubishi will begin promoting its new 2018 Eclipse Cross CUV beginning on Monday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. During the telecast it will air five co-branded promotions.



The automaker will also capture footage during the historic event from a location just south of Salem, Oregon, one of the first locations where the solar eclipse will hit in North America, and use the images for its ongoing marketing efforts for the Eclipse Cross. Its filming of the event will be streamed on the ABC platforms.



Debra O’Connell, executive VP, sales and marketing at Disney/ABC Television Group said, “Mitsubishi is a creative and innovative brand, and what a way to commemorate this momentous event with an inventive campaign to launch their new vehicle while the world is watching through our ABC News channels.”



ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead the live coverage from Charleston, South Carolina with a team of meteorologists from the network stationed in Nashville and Lincoln Beach, Oregon, and correspondents spread out across the country.