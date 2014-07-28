Mitchko-Beale Joins Cross MediaWorks

Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, a former long-time exec of Cablevision Systems, has resurfaced as the chief technology officer of Cross MediaWorks, a multiplatform ad company that specializes in targeting and measurement for long-form and short-form live and on-demand video.

As CTO at the New York-based company, Mitchko-Beale will be responsible for leading the advancement of data-enhanced advertising solutions, including addressable and advanced advertising, the company said.

Mitchko-Beale, who played a key role in the development and deployment of Cablevision’s pioneering remote-storage DVR service, left the company earlier this year. During her tenure, she received an Emmy Award from the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2013 for her work on Cablevision's iO Interactive Television and a Technical Emmy for her work on Cablevision's iO Interactive Optimum Digital Cable. Also last year she received the Women in Cable & Telecommunications Women in Technology Award. In 2011 she was named a Multichannel News Wonder Woman.

