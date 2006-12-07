Mitchell Named News Anchor of The Early Show

Russ Mitchell, current anchor of CBS Evening News with Russ Mitchell on Sundays and a rotating anchor on CBS Evening News on Saturdays, will add daytime anchor to his resume. Effective January 2nd, he will also become the new News Anchor of CBS' The Early Show. He will keep all his current duties.

Along with anchoring the morning program, Mitchell will file reports for the broadcast and be called on as a substitute anchor. Mitchell, a St. Louis native, has been a CBS correspondent working in both New York and Washington D.C for almost 15 years. He covered the 1996 presidental race and Republican Convention. From 1993 to 1995, he reported internationally for CBS' "Eye To Eye."