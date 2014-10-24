Mitch Rose Joins Comcast/NBCU

Mitch Rose has joined Comcast/NBCU as SVP, government affairs, for NBC Universal in Washington, reporting to David Cohen, EVP of Comcast, and Kim Harris, EVP and general counsel of NBCU.

He is succeeding Meredith Attwell Baker, the former FCC commissioner who was named president of CTIA: The Wireless Association, in April, succeeding Steve Largent.

Rose has been doing consulting work for Comcast and other clients, including the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (Comcast is its largest member). He is the former VP, government relations, at Disney.

