Mitch Metcalf Out At NBC

Mitch Metcalf, NBC’s longtime scheduling chief, is leaving the network. Friday (March 4) is his last day.



The change comes as Bob Greenblatt has taken over the entertainment division in the wake of the Comcast/NBCU merger approval and after NBC Entertainment chief Angela Bromstad left the network on Jan. 21.



There is no word yet on his replacement.

Metcalf first joined NBC in 1999 as SVP of

program research and held his current title of EVP of program planning and

scheduling since 2005. Prior to joining the Peacock, he worked in research at

ABC for nine years.

Vulture first reported the story.