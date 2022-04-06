Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Names WAPT ‘Station of the Year’

The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters has named Jackson's ABC affiliate 16 WAPT Station of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday (April 6). The award was handed out at the Excellence in Broadcasting Awards on Saturday, April 2.

David Hartman took home Best Meteorologist for the station; Megan West and Keegan Foxx won Best News Anchor(s); Erin Pickens and Mississippi Matters won Best Public Affairs Program as well as the Television Public Service Award for the 2021 Water Drive and others.

The station, owned by Hearst Television, also took home multiple first place awards for commercial production and station promotion.

“We are so honored to receive these awards,” said Peter Keith, president and general manager of Jackson’s 16 WAPT. “Despite the challenges of a pandemic, historic ice storms, and the resulting water crisis, our team showed up every single day to serve the Jackson community. We are incredibly proud of 16 WAPT’s accomplishments and are honored to be recognized by our peers in Mississippi broadcasting.” ■