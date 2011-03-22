Miskowiec Named Executive Producer of 'Dr. Drew's Lifechangers'

Emmy Award-winning producer Rachel Miskowiec will serve

as executive producer on the upcoming Dr.

Drew's Lifechangers, Telepictures Productions president Hilary Estey

McLoughlin announced Tuesday.

Dr. Drew's Lifechangers, hosted and also

co-executive produced by Dr. Drew Pinsky, will air on The CW. The series was

created by fellow executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, with Howard

Lapides also serving as co-executive producer.

"Rachel has a proven track record in daytime, creating

shows that resonate with female viewers, and her varied experience in talk,

lifestyle and court shows will be a true asset working alongside Lisa

Gregorisch as we start up the highly anticipated Dr. Drew's Lifechangers," said Estey McLoughlin.

"Rachel is a consummate professional with a great deal

of experience. I've so enjoyed working with her in the past and can't

wait to collaborate with her on this show," Pinsky commented.

"I look forward to working alongside Dr. Drew and Lisa and providing

viewers with invaluable, take-away information they can use in their daily

lives," said Miskowiec.

Miskowiec previously served as executive producer at OWN;

earlier, she worked with The Tyra Show as

executive producer, which won two Daytime Emmy Awards In 2007 and 2008. She

served as co-executive producer for the same show since its start in 2005.