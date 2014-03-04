Mirror Awards to Honor David Zaslav
By Luke McCord
Discovery Communications President and CEO David Zaslav will be awarded the Fred Dressler Leadership Award for contributions to media at the 2014 Mirror Awards.
The ceremony will be held June 4 in New York.
Zaslav has served as head of Discovery since 2007 and held previous positions at NBCUniversal. Prior to that, Zaslav was an attorney with Lebouef, Lamb, Leiby & McRae.
Past recipients include Anne Sweeney, cochair, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group; Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast; and Bloomberg.
The Mirror Awards were established in 2006 by the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
