Miranda Set to Make Debut on ‘DuckTales’

Hamilton creator and DuckTales fan Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut as a character on the Disney Channel series has been scheduled for May 11.

Disney Channel will be airing DuckTales daily starting May 1, with premiere episodes every Friday in May. The series also appears on DisneyNow and Disney Channel YouTube.

Miranda is providing the voice of Gizmoduck. The episode will be part of the network’s first Duck Week.

Gizmoduck is a hero with Latin roots, whose real name is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera.

"I'm really excited that a new generation of kids will be growing up with DuckTales. As a huge fan of the original series, I love that I can share this new version with my sons,” Miranda said.

The voice cast for DuckTales includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

Beginning May 1, DisneyNow will debut the "DuckTales Treasure Hunt Live!," an interactive experience on-air and in the DisneyNow app.