MIPCOM: Lionsgate Names Italian Sales Agents

Lionsgate has appointed Faruk Alatan and Gabriella Ballabio as its exclusive sales agents in Italy.

The two will handle Lionsgate's current roster of 30 television shows on 20 different U.S. networks along with all new shows going forward to the Italian market.

"As we continue to build our roster of programming, we're pleased to appoint established and experienced local agents who are fully conversant with the Italian marketplace to handle our growing catalogue," said Peter Iacono, Lionsgate managing director for international in a statement. "Faruk and Gabriella are ideally qualified to represent us in Italy, and they will bring to the Italian market a number of brand new shows, including the recently announced four-hour scripted miniseries Houdini as well as returning award-winning dramas."