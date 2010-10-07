MIPCOM 2010 Highlights: Attendance Up, Programmers Spending Again

The weather was great in Cannes for MIPCOM this week and so was the sales climate, with attendance up at the international programming confab and programmers once again opening up their wallets for new acquisitions.

Here's a look back at some of the notable deals involving American companies.

Cable programmers were particularly active, with Discovery inking new output deals in Europe two of TF1's digital channels in France, RTI-Mediaset in Italy, La Sexta in Spain, and Alpha TV in Greece.

Comcast International Media Group announced that it had sold programming packages to a number of Asian Pacific territories, signing deals with such broadcasters as CCTV in China, Living Channel in New Zealand, 8TV in Malasia and Seven Network in Australia.

Turner announced that TV5 in the Philippines will air a branded block of Cartoon Network programming.

National Geographic Channels International agreed to work with Malaysia's National Film Development Corporation to distribute four new documentaries.

Fox International Channels acquired broadcast, mobile, online and download-to-own rights from Fireworks International for the multiplatform thriller The Booth at the End.

The big Hollywood studios also saw lots of action.

CBS Studio International inked a major deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment Networks Asia, which got rights to air such shows as Hawaii Five-O.

Warner Bros. International Television Distribution concluded a multi-year deal for free TV and basic cable rights for a large slate of movies and TV programing with Scandinavian broadcaster TV4

Disney meanwhile wrapped up major deals with pay platform Orbit Showtime Network in the Middle East and with Antena 3 for free-to-air rights in Spain. Disney also reported widespread sales for No Ordinary Family with UKTV in the U.K., Sony Entertainment Television in Latin America and with broadcasters in a number of other markets in Europe and Asia.

Prior to the market, NBC Universal International Television Distribution announced that it had already sold its new network show The Event to nearly 200 markets.

Channel launches were also in the news, with Discovery announcing launches of its TLC channel in Eastern Europe and Russia and MGM Worldwide launching a Spanish-language high definition version of the MGM Channel in Spain, where it already has an SD channel. The Spanish launch brings the number of MGM's HD channels to six.

Comcast International Media Group announced it is partnering to AB Group in France to launch a 24 hour HD version of Golf Channel in France, where it is now available on Free, SFR, Orange, IPTV provider Bouygues, and in October will launch on Bis Television and satellite network Orange. Comcast is also looking to expand the channel into other markets in Europe.

BIG CBS Networks, a joint venture in India between Reliance Broadcast Networks and CBS Studios International, announced that Steinbranding Design Studios would be handling the branding work for its three channels, BIC CBS Prime, BIG CBS Spark and BIG CBS Love, which are set to bow in the fourth quarter of 2010. CBS Studios International recently embarked on a major push to expand its international channels, with August announcements of the 50/50 joint venture in India with Reliance and a joint venture in Australia with Network Ten for the launch of a new digital channel ELEVEN. CBS has a one third stake in ELEVEN, which is set to go live in early 2011.

This year's MIPCOM saw some notable birthday parties for new cable and satellite channels as Sundance celebrated its first anniversary and its success in securing carriage deals in markets like France and South Korea by bringing Robert Redford over to the market.

Scripps Networks International meanwhile celebrated the first anniversary of the international launch of the Food Network and Fine Living Network by announcing that they were now available in 60 countries and that the Food Network UK has proven to be Sky's most successful lifestyle channel launch in four years.

On the format side of the business, Fox Look acquired international rights to the format Elevator Up! and New Vision Media announced that its game-show format Show Me You Love Me was bought by Mark Burnett International Distribution.