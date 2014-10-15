‘Minority Report’ Taps Robin Thede As Head Writer

Comedy Central has named Robin Thede as head writer for its upcoming late-night series The Minority Report.

Thede most recently served as head writer for the syndicated Queen Latifah Show, and has also written for BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood.

The series, which will be hosted by Larry Wilmore, will replace The Colbert Report in 2015 behind The Daily Show. Stephen Colbert is set to replace David Letterman at CBS’ The Late Show sometime next spring.