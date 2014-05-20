Minnesota to Host Super Bowl LII

NBC already knows it will be in Arizona next February for Super Bowl XLIX. On Tuesday, the network found out where it will travel the next time it airs the big game.

The league awarded Super Bowl LII, to be played in February 2018, to Minneapolis. The game will be played at the Minnesota Vikings’ new indoor downtown stadium, which is under construction.

Minneapolis beat out Indianapolis and New Orleans for the honors.

Under the current rotation, Super Bowl LII would be carried by NBC; CBS will air Super Bowl L from Santa Clara, Calif. in 2016, while Fox gets the rights to Super Bowl LI from Houston in 2017.