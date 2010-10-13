MineRescue Energizes CNN

CNN topped the cable news competition in the 11 p.m.

hour when the first Chilean miner was dramatically pulled to the surface after

more than two months trapped in a collapsed mine.

CNN narrowly beat perennial leader Fox News Channel

for the hour averaging 3.9 million total viewers compared to Fox News'

3.4 million. MSNBC averaged 1.0 million total viewers for the 11 p.m. hour. CNN

also led among news' target demographic of 25-54 year olds with 1.4

million to Fox News' 1.0 million and MSNBC's 279,000.

The rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped more than

two miles underground for 70 days has dominated cable news coverage since

Tuesday (Oct. 12) evening, when rescue operations began.

Fox News still ranked first in primetime, averaging

3.2 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. compared to CNN's 1.9 million. MSNBC

averaged 1.0 million viewers in primetime. Fox News and MSNBC stuck with their

lineups of primetime hosts while providing live updates from the Chile. CNN

pre-empted Parker/Spitzer at 8 p.m. with Anderson Cooper anchoring

special coverage from Chile. The network stuck with Larry King Live at 9

p.m. with updates from Chile and returned to Cooper at 10 p.m.

CNN bested MSNBC in each of the primetime hours as

well; at 8 p. m., CNN out-rated Countdown with Keith Olbermann (1.5

million viewers versus 1.0 million); Larry King Live topped Rachel

Maddow (1.3 million viewers versus 1.0 million); and at 10 p.m., CNN was a

close second to Fox News among total viewers, averaging 2.9 million to Fox

News' 3.1 million. But CNN bested Fox News in the demo, averaging 991,000

viewers versus 787,000.

Also, ABC News' special hour-long edition of Nightline

topped NBC's Tonight Show with Jay Leno and CBS' Late

Show with David Letterman. Nightline averaged 5.0 million viewers

for the hour compared to Letterman's 3.6 million and Leno's 3.2

million.