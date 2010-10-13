MineRescue Energizes CNN
CNN topped the cable news competition in the 11 p.m.
hour when the first Chilean miner was dramatically pulled to the surface after
more than two months trapped in a collapsed mine.
CNN narrowly beat perennial leader Fox News Channel
for the hour averaging 3.9 million total viewers compared to Fox News'
3.4 million. MSNBC averaged 1.0 million total viewers for the 11 p.m. hour. CNN
also led among news' target demographic of 25-54 year olds with 1.4
million to Fox News' 1.0 million and MSNBC's 279,000.
The rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped more than
two miles underground for 70 days has dominated cable news coverage since
Tuesday (Oct. 12) evening, when rescue operations began.
Fox News still ranked first in primetime, averaging
3.2 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. compared to CNN's 1.9 million. MSNBC
averaged 1.0 million viewers in primetime. Fox News and MSNBC stuck with their
lineups of primetime hosts while providing live updates from the Chile. CNN
pre-empted Parker/Spitzer at 8 p.m. with Anderson Cooper anchoring
special coverage from Chile. The network stuck with Larry King Live at 9
p.m. with updates from Chile and returned to Cooper at 10 p.m.
CNN bested MSNBC in each of the primetime hours as
well; at 8 p. m., CNN out-rated Countdown with Keith Olbermann (1.5
million viewers versus 1.0 million); Larry King Live topped Rachel
Maddow (1.3 million viewers versus 1.0 million); and at 10 p.m., CNN was a
close second to Fox News among total viewers, averaging 2.9 million to Fox
News' 3.1 million. But CNN bested Fox News in the demo, averaging 991,000
viewers versus 787,000.
Also, ABC News' special hour-long edition of Nightline
topped NBC's Tonight Show with Jay Leno and CBS' Late
Show with David Letterman. Nightline averaged 5.0 million viewers
for the hour compared to Letterman's 3.6 million and Leno's 3.2
million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.