‘Mindy Project’ Season Five Starts on Hulu Oct. 4

Season 5 of The Mindy Project kicks off on Hulu Tuesday, Oct. 4, with new episodes weekly. There are 16 episodes in the new season. The single-camera comedy, which had been hatched on Fox, was created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Executive producers are Matt Warburton, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy and Michael Spiller.

Other fall Hulu launches include the Ron Howard documentaryThe Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, which airs Sept. 17. Based on the first part of the Beatles’ career, 1962-1966, the film spans from the Cavern Club in Liverpool to Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Howard directs and produces, and Brian Grazer is on board as well.

On Oct. 19, the thriller Chance stars Hugh Laurie as a neuropsychiatrist who gets sucked into a violent world of mistaken identity. The first season features 10 episodes, streaming weekly on Wednesdays. Kem Nunn wrote the novel that inspired the series.

Also in October, the drama Freakish, about high school students stuck inside their school as the world outside of it falls apart, debuts. No precise date was announced.

On to late fall, where Shut Eye, with Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Fargo) as a scammer with a small chain of fortune-telling storefronts, bows Dec. 7. The first season will feature 10 episodes. Les Bohem created the series and is executive producer.

Streaming platform Hulu sells subscriptions for $7.99 a month, or $11.99 for the commercial-free version.