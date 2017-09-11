‘Mindy Project’ Gang Preps for Next Project

The sixth and final season of The Mindy Project kicks off on Hulu Sept. 12, and the producers are hard at work on the series finale. “Mindy is in a much less romantic place,” said Matt Warburton, showrunner, of Mindy Kaling’s character. “She’s been through the ringer so many times.”



The Mindy Project has been through the ringer too, including its cancellation at Fox after three seasons, preceding its three seasons as a Hulu original. Warburton describes the series’ time at Hulu as “entirely positive,” and notes the “internet startup vibe” of the place, compared to a traditional network. “The office has a Silicon Valley feel,” he said.



He also sees a “greatest hits of influences” as his crew crafts the finale. That goes beyond television; he mentions Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones’ Diary (the book borrows some plot from Pride and Prejudice) and Nora Ephron’s films.



The Mindy writers room will next focus on Champions, a single-camera comedy on NBC about a carefree bachelor who has a teenage son dropped off on his doorstep by a character played by Kaling. “Same office, same writers room,” Warburton said. “There’s a lot of continuity.”