Milovich Named Human Resources SVP at Disney/ABC

Steve Milovich is the new senior vice president of human resources for Disney/ABC Television Group, taking over for long-time industry executive Jeffrey Rosen, who retired recently after more than 27 years with Disney/ABC.

Milovich will be responsible for human resources for the company's entire entertainment and news TV properties around the world as well as Radio Disney and Hyperion Publishing. He will oversee employee development and relations, diversity, recruitment, and internal communications and operations.

"Steve is one of the most entrepreneurial human resources executives that I've ever met," said Anne Sweeney, president of Disney/ABC Television Group in a statement. "I'm looking forward to having his expertise brought to bear on behalf of the most important resource of our group...our employees."

Milovich previously served as senior vice president of corporate human resources, organization, and leadership development for The Walt Disney Company. Before joining Disney he worked as senior vice president of human capital for Walker Digital, the company that developed Priceline.com. He has also worked for Allied/Signal/Honeywell International and PepsiCo in various human resources positions.