'Millers,' 'Crazy Ones,' 'Mom' Receive Full-Season Pickups From CBS

CBS has given a trio of its new comedies -- The Millers, The Crazy Ones and Mom -- full season pickups, the network announced Friday.

The Will Arnett-led The Millers has performed steady for CBS, averaging a 3.2 rating with adults 18-49 for its first three episodes airing out of The Big Bang Theory. After premiering to a 3.9 rating, The Crazy Ones has seen its ratings dip at Thursday at 9 p.m., though it still averages a healthy 2.9 rating.

CBS reshuffled its Monday lineup to help the Chuck Lorre sitcom Mom, which has performed to less-than-expected numbers, averaging a 2.2 rating at 9:30 p.m. The net already pulled the struggling We Are Men on that night, moving 2 Broke Girls from 9 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mike & Molly will fill the 9 p.m. slot beginning Nov. 4.

"We're proud of CBS's leadership position in comedy and excited to build on it with the back nine pick-ups of these three new comedies," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "These series are creatively distinct, continue to improve each week and are led by strong showrunners, writing and production staffs, and feature amazingly talented casts."

The three become the first comedies to recieve a full-season order and join NBC's The Blacklist and ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in getting back-nine pickups. Fox also handed out a second season renewal to Sleepy Hollow.