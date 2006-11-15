Miller Upped To Exec VP of NBC Sports

Jon Miller, senior VP of programming for NBC Sports has been named executive VP of NBC Sports, overseeing all NBC Sports programming and reporting to Ken Schanzer, President of NBC Sports.

Miller will have an expanded role in sports sales as well. Miller has experience in both programming and sales, having been in program planning and development at NBC starting in 1988 and before that serving as an account executive in sports sales for the network.

Olympics falls under Gary Zenkel who is the President of the NBC Olympics.