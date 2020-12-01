Millard, Montgomery Join LoopMe Advisory Board

Outcomes based ad platform LoopMe said that Wenda Harris Millard, vice chairman of MediaLink, and John Montgomery, executive VP of brand safety at GroupM have been added to LoopMe’s Data Advisory Board.

The executives will provide insights and expertise on handling and using data in a safe manner for effective cross-platform marketing campaigns.

“We are honored to have Wenda and John join our Data Advisory Board – they both have had impressive impact in the advertising industry,” said Stephen Upstone, founder and CEO of LoopMe. “In collaboration with the rest of our talented advisory board members, we welcome Wenda and John’s expertise as we apply data and AI to deliver incremental advertising performance from mobile video and CTV ads across our core business, growing marketplace and measurement suite.”

The LoopMe Data Advisory Board was founded in May 2019 to help brand advertising get measured and optimized against its objectives as as definitively as performance advertising does.

“I am thrilled to join LoopMe’s Data Advisory Board,” said Millard. “Throughout my career, I’ve focused on understanding marketers’ needs, and I believe LoopMe’s unique blend of data, technology and media to drive measurable uplift across business outcomes will continue to solve the key challenges that brands face today.”

“I am impressed by LoopMe’s leadership in providing quality audience measurement to advertisers, including a promise to brand and agency clients that their ads would not appear alongside hateful and inflammatory content,” said Montgomery. “We need to employ a more granular and transparent approach to digital marketing, and I look forward to working in partnership with LoopMe to advance this important initiative.”

Millard and Montgomery join a group of advertising industry heavyweights serving on the LoopMe Data Advisory Board, including Rishad Tobaccowala (former Publicis CGO); Eric Eichmann (Spark Networks CEO, former Criteo CEO); Iain Jacob (CEO, chair, NED); Lynda Clarizio (former president, Nielsen US Media); Mainardo de Nardis (former Omnicom CEO) and Wanda Young (CMO at Samsung Electronics America).