Miley Cyrus, Joel McHale, Wanda Sykes to Guest Judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

A new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race starts on VH1 Feb. 28, and the guest judges this season will include Miley Cyrus, Lena Waithe, Joel McHale, Bobby Moynihan, Gina Rodriguez, Wanda Sykes, Amber Valetta, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall and Natasha Lyonne. Rachel Maddow will also make a special guest appearance.

Fifteen contestants will fight for “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and $100,000. They are A’keria C. Davenport, Ariel Versace, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Honey Davenport, Kahanna Montrese, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Ra’jah D. O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Yvie Oddly.

VH1 offers the “Drag to RuMember MaRUthon” starting Feb. 21, with all ten seasons airing in advance of the season 11 debut.