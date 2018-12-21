Mike Wise Joins WUSA
WUSA has made a "Wise" move.
Veteran sports journalist Mike Wise, most recently from ESPN's Undefeated digital venture, has joined the TEGNA CBS affiliate in Washington as a digital journalist.
Wise, who has been a sports columnist and analyst at ESPN, will contribute to WUSA's digital and on-air operations.
Both Wise and WUSA are formerly with the Washington Post, Wise as a sports columnist alongside Tony Kornheiser, Michael Wilbon, Sally Jenkins and Thomas Boswell and WUSA as the former Washington Post Co. owned WTOP-TV.
“Since I left the Post, I’ve missed just one thing: waking up and being a part of the real DC conversation. I’m excited to be joining what I consider to be the most innovative local news team in the country," said Wise of his new posting.
Wise's resume includes a decade at the New York Times, covering the NBA, The Mike Wise Show on WJFK-FM Washington, and regular appearances on CNN, MSNBC, Fox Sports and ESPN's Outside the Lines.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.