Mike Rowe Gives CNN 109% Primetime Boost

The April 9 second-season premiere of Mike Rowe's Somebody's Gotta Do It delivered 316,000 adults 25-54, putting CNN in second place among cable news networks in the 9 p.m. hour, the network said.

Fox News just edged ahead of CNN in the demo at 9 p.m., with 317,000 viewers 25-54 tuning in for The Kelly File, according to Nielsen Fast National Data. MSNBC trailed in third place with 164,000 24-54 year-old watching The Rachel Maddow Show.

CNN was up 109% from 151,000 25-54 year-olds in the time slot compared with the prior four Thursdays, the network said. FNC was down 28%, from 442,000 viewers, and MSNBC was down 25% from 219,000 adults 25-54.

