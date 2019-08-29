Mike Richards to Take Over as EP of 'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy!'

Mike Richards will take over as executive producer of the Sony Pictures Television-produced Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! after the shows’ longtime EP Harry Friedman retires next year.

Richards comes from the Fremantle-produced The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal, both of which air on CBS in daytime.

“Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the gold standard of television -- exceptional, timeless formats produced by amazing teams. Alex Trebek, Vanna White and Pat Sajak are incredible hosts and I can’t wait to work side by side with them on these world-class franchises,” said Richards in a statement. “Harry Friedman’s 25-year run can only be described as legendary. I have long been inspired by his hard work and brilliant decision-making, and I’m honored to get to work with Harry over the next few months. Thank you to Mike Hopkins and the entire Sony team for this dream opportunity.”

“We are fortunate to have Mike, one of the top game-show producers in the business, join the talented teams at Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!,” said Mike Hopkins, chairman, Sony Pictures Television, also in a statement. “Mike’s experience working with long running franchises like Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal make him the ideal successor for our iconic shows.

“We also look forward to Mike growing our already strong game-show business and to developing and producing shows for network, cable, and streaming platforms. We are grateful for the leadership and impeccable direction Harry has so elegantly provided over many years and look forward to the continued success of these beloved shows.”

Richards recently signed a multi-year overall deal with SPT, which is set to begin in September. He has served as executive producer of The Price Is Right for 11 years. A three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner and 17-time nominee, Richards also served as executive producer of Let's Make a Deal and has produced more than 4,000 hours of game show programming.

Richards is also known for his work in front of the camera, having hosted five series including Beauty and the Geek, Game Show Network's 2016–17 version of Divided and the 2012 revival of The Pyramid. He is represented by UTA.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.