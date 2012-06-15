Mike Richards to Host GSN's 'Pyramid'

GSN announced Friday that The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal executive producer Mike Richards will host the net's contemporary version of the classic game show, The Pyramid.

The game show features two contestants, each paired with a celebrity. Players attempt to guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates without mentioning their name. The original version premiered in 1973, and was most famously hosted by the late Dick Clark.

"We are thrilled to have found a talent in Mike Richards, who not only has great hosting ability, but whose vast producing experience makes him an expert in all that is game show," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP, programming and development, GSN. "We feel Mike is the perfect choice to carry on the tradition of The Pyramid, one of America's most beloved television franchises."

GSN said it will shoot the pilot later this month.

"I am honored to join the GSN family as host of The Pyramid," said Richards. "I was fortunate to work alongside Dick Clark for many years. Not only was he one of the most respected game show hosts of all time, but he served as my mentor and it's an honor to follow in his footsteps. This is an iconic game show that I grew up watching. I'm looking forward to introducing viewers to this fresh new version."