Mike Myers Signs Overall Deal With HBO

HBO has signed an overall deal with comedian Mike Myers, the pay cabler announced Wednesday.

The two-year pact will see Myers create TV projects for the premium channel, though there was no mention of any specifics.

“Mike Myers is one of the great comedy minds of this or any other era,” said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo. “The opportunity to collaborate with a talent of his stature is tremendously exciting.”

Myers is known for a variety of film and TV roles, most notably with Saturday Night Live – which spawned two feature films based on his “Wayne’s World” sketch – as well as the Austin Powers and Shrek movie franchises. Most recently, Myers made his directorial debut with the documentary Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon.