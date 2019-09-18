Mike Lewis Named VP/General Manager at Fox’s WJZY-WMYT Charlotte

Mike Lewis has been named VP and general manager at Fox-owned WJZY-WMYT in Charlotte. He starts immediately and reports to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

Lewis comes from Washington, DC, where he was VP and general sales manager of Fox’s WTTG-WDCA. Prior to that, he was general sales manager at Graham Media Group’s WKMG Orlando. Before that, Lewis was VP and general sales manager at then Fox-owned WRBC Birmingham.

“Mike has done a great job for us in sales and I know that his experience and passion for the business will ensure the success of these important television stations,” said Abernethy.

Lewis succeeds Mike McClain in Charlotte. McClain took on the VP/general manager position at the Fox-owned duopoly in Orlando.

“Leading WJZY and WMYT is a tremendous opportunity and I look forward to helping further the growth of these stations’ market influence and prominence,” said Lewis.