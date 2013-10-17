Mike Hopkins Named CEO of Hulu

Ending weeks of speculation, Hulu announced Thursday that the board of the Web video venture has appointed Mike Hopkins as CEO.

Hopkins, a Hulu board member since 2011 who has been serving as president of distribution for Fox Networks Group since 2008, starts immediately and will be based at Hulu’s Los Angeles headquarters, the company announced.

Andy Forssell, who has served as acting CEO since March, will be leaving Hulu, the streaming video service that is jointly owned by 21st Century Fox, Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal and counts more than 4 million paying subscribers.

“After an extensive search, Mike was simply the best candidate for the job. He has a strong understanding of programming, digital distribution and consumer behavior, and a great vision for Hulu’s next chapter,” said Anne Sweeney, cochairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, in a statement.



