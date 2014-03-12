Mike Francesa's Show Coming to Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports has reached a deal with CBS Radio's WFAN New York station to simulcast Mike Francesa's radio show on Fox Sports 1 beginning March 24.

The Mike Francesa Show will air on Fox Sports 1 from 1-4 p.m. ET on weekdays, and from 4-6 p.m. on Fox Sports 2. It will also be streamed live via Fox Sports GO through participating video providers.

"We are thrilled to add Mike Francesa to our Fox Sports family of channels,” said David Nathanson, general manager and COO, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. "Mike is without question one of the most popular sports personalities in New York and has maintained a significant national reputation through his syndicated NFL show and his WFAN program."

The Mike Francesa Show had previously been simulcast on the YES Network.