Mike Emrick to Receive Vin Scully Award for Sports Broadcasting

Mike “Doc” Emrick will be honored with the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting from WFUV Radio.

Emrick, the Emmy Award-winning hockey play-by-play broadcaster for NBC Sports, is the eighth recipient of the award, named for the legendary voice of the Dodgers for more than 60 years and alumnus of Fordham University, whose noncommercial, member-support public media service WFUV (90.7 FM/wfuv.org) helped launch his career.

“When I received the call from Vin Scully that I’d been selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award that bears his name, I was speechless, and that’s rare for me,” Emrick said. “Although I am sure the event in November will be another lifetime memory, I have never forgotten the call and the knowledge of the past honorees who voted me this honor. I am grateful to Vin and to WFUV, and all on the selection committee.”

Emrick, who in 2011 became the first media member inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, will receive the award Nov. 2 at “On the Record: A Celebration of Achievement in News and Sports Broadcasting,” a benefit for WFUV at Fordham Law School in New York City.

The past Scully Award honorees are Verne Lundquist (2014), Bob Costas (2013), Al Michaels (2012), Pat Summerall (2011), Ernie Harwell (2010), Dick Enberg (2009) and of course Scully (2008).