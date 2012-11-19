Trending

Mike Ditka Will Be on 'Monday Night Countdown' Following Stroke

By

ESPN football analyst and former NFL coach Mike Ditka will
be on Monday's Monday Night Countdown,
three days after suffering a minor stroke.

Ditka suffered the stroke last Friday night while at a Chicago
country club, according to the Chicago
Tribune.

Bill Hofheimer, ESPN's senior director of communications,
posted the following on his Twitter account Monday morning: "Mike Ditka
will be on @ESPNNFL
Countdown tonite (sic) from Chicago.
Like a stroke was going to keep him away from#CHIvsSF. No chance."

"I was kind of like driving down the highway of life
real fast and I had a flat tire," Ditka said during his regular Monday
appearance on ESPN Radio's Mike &
Mike in the Morning. "I feel pretty good right now, I really do. I
think everything will be OK."