Mike Ditka Will Be on 'Monday Night Countdown' Following Stroke
ESPN football analyst and former NFL coach Mike Ditka will
be on Monday's Monday Night Countdown,
three days after suffering a minor stroke.
Ditka suffered the stroke last Friday night while at a Chicago
country club, according to the Chicago
Tribune.
Bill Hofheimer, ESPN's senior director of communications,
posted the following on his Twitter account Monday morning: "Mike Ditka
will be on @ESPNNFL
Countdown tonite (sic) from Chicago.
Like a stroke was going to keep him away from#CHIvsSF. No chance."
"I was kind of like driving down the highway of life
real fast and I had a flat tire," Ditka said during his regular Monday
appearance on ESPN Radio's Mike &
Mike in the Morning. "I feel pretty good right now, I really do. I
think everything will be OK."
