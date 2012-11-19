Mike Ditka Will Be on 'Monday Night Countdown' Following Stroke

ESPN football analyst and former NFL coach Mike Ditka will

be on Monday's Monday Night Countdown,

three days after suffering a minor stroke.

Ditka suffered the stroke last Friday night while at a Chicago

country club, according to the Chicago

Tribune.

Bill Hofheimer, ESPN's senior director of communications,

posted the following on his Twitter account Monday morning: "Mike Ditka

will be on @ESPNNFL

Countdown tonite (sic) from Chicago.

Like a stroke was going to keep him away from#CHIvsSF. No chance."

"I was kind of like driving down the highway of life

real fast and I had a flat tire," Ditka said during his regular Monday

appearance on ESPN Radio's Mike &

Mike in the Morning. "I feel pretty good right now, I really do. I

think everything will be OK."