Mike Darnell to Head Warner Bros. TV Unscripted, Alternative Programming

RELATED:Darnell On Firstrun, Freedom and His New Life As A Seller



Updated 3:55 p.m. ET

Mike Darnell, who left as Fox's head of alternative programming last month,

will head to Warner Bros. Television in a similar role.

The veteran reality executive will become president of

unscripted and alternative programming for the studio in a newly-created

position. The move puts Darnell in charge of reality programming for both

Warner Bros.' Telepictures division and Warner Horizon, which produces The Voice, a rival program for

Fox's American Idol, which

Darnell helped launch back in 2002.

Warner Horizon's executive VP Craig Erwich will now report

to Darnell on unscripted programming, while continuing to report directly to

Warner Bros. TV president Peter Roth

on scripted matters. Telepictures president Hilary Estey McLoughlin will

also transition into a producing role at the studio.

Warner Horizon also produces ABC's Bachelor franchise and The CW's Oh Sit! Telepictures produces syndicated daytime programs The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The People's Court, as well as

newsmags Extra and TMZ.

Darnell will also serve as the studio's creative point

person in its relationship with Shed Media U.S.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Darnell will

report to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV group president and chief content officer, and begin Aug. 12. The two

worked closely together when Roth served as president of Fox Entertainment from

1996-99.

"No single person has had a more profound impact on the

unscripted and alternative genre than Mike Darnell," said Roth. "His

creative instincts, his knack for embracing and capturing the zeitgeist, and

his endless desire for discovery have fueled his extraordinary success. There

was simply no way we could pass up the opportunity to have him join us at

Warner Bros."

The appointment of Darnell marks the first major hire of

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara since he was elevated to the role in January.

Darnell has previously spent the past 18 years with Fox.

Added Darnell: "When I decided to leave Fox

two months ago, my hope was to be able to stretch my fingers beyond network

television and into other distribution platforms. My first thought was to go

into production for myself. But then my good friend Peter Roth made me an offer

I couldn't refuse -- the opportunity to develop new shows and run the vast

array of alternative shows that Warner Bros. already has going, which include

not only some of the most successful on network television, but also an

incredible presence on cable and in first-run syndication."