Mike Darnell to Head Warner Bros. TV Unscripted, Alternative Programming
Updated 3:55 p.m. ET
Mike Darnell, who left as Fox's head of alternative programming last month,
will head to Warner Bros. Television in a similar role.
The veteran reality executive will become president of
unscripted and alternative programming for the studio in a newly-created
position. The move puts Darnell in charge of reality programming for both
Warner Bros.' Telepictures division and Warner Horizon, which produces The Voice, a rival program for
Fox's American Idol, which
Darnell helped launch back in 2002.
Warner Horizon's executive VP Craig Erwich will now report
to Darnell on unscripted programming, while continuing to report directly to
Warner Bros. TV president Peter Roth
on scripted matters. Telepictures president Hilary Estey McLoughlin will
also transition into a producing role at the studio.
Warner Horizon also produces ABC's Bachelor franchise and The CW's Oh Sit! Telepictures produces syndicated daytime programs The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The People's Court, as well as
newsmags Extra and TMZ.
Darnell will also serve as the studio's creative point
person in its relationship with Shed Media U.S.
First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Darnell will
report to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV group president and chief content officer, and begin Aug. 12. The two
worked closely together when Roth served as president of Fox Entertainment from
1996-99.
"No single person has had a more profound impact on the
unscripted and alternative genre than Mike Darnell," said Roth. "His
creative instincts, his knack for embracing and capturing the zeitgeist, and
his endless desire for discovery have fueled his extraordinary success. There
was simply no way we could pass up the opportunity to have him join us at
Warner Bros."
The appointment of Darnell marks the first major hire of
Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara since he was elevated to the role in January.
Darnell has previously spent the past 18 years with Fox.
Added Darnell: "When I decided to leave Fox
two months ago, my hope was to be able to stretch my fingers beyond network
television and into other distribution platforms. My first thought was to go
into production for myself. But then my good friend Peter Roth made me an offer
I couldn't refuse -- the opportunity to develop new shows and run the vast
array of alternative shows that Warner Bros. already has going, which include
not only some of the most successful on network television, but also an
incredible presence on cable and in first-run syndication."
