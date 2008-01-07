Mighty Oak Renews Whacked Out Sports for Year Three

Mighty Oak Entertainment said clearances for itsWhacked Out Sports syndicated weekend half-hour have reached 75%.

That means it is a firm go for a third season of the show, which airs on WGN and Spike TV and features sports bloopers and stunts.

The show is cleared in 25 of the top 30 markets, including on groups owned by Fox, Gannett, Sinclair Broadcast Group and NBC.