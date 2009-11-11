Microsoft Merges MSN, Bing Video

Microsoft is revamping its signature online video site, MSN Video, and combining it with its Bing video site to create a new video destination.

The new Bing Video site will be accessible from Bing.com and MSN.com, and will combine original content from MSN with content from partners such as Hulu, TV.com and YouTube.

The goal was to combine MSN's content offerings with Bing's search capabilities. Bing is Microsoft's latest attempt at taking on leaders Google and Yahoo! in the search engine space.

By combining the resources, Microsoft is betting it can make an impact in the online video space, hopefully drawing viewers to some of its original online programming along the way.