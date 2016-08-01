Microsoft Announces $1Million ‘Gear of War’ Prize Pool

Microsoft has announced a $1 million starting prize pool for the Xbox Gears eSports Pro Circuit for Gears of War 4, with live, open events being held worldwide by Major League Gaming (MLG) and Gfinity.

The contest kicks off when the game launches in October, with teams from North America, Europe, Latin America and Oceania competing up until the championships in July 2017.

International circuit stops include London, Mexico City and Paris, with major U.S. events taking place in Las Vegas, and Columbus, Ohio. Xbox is promising an additional $100,000 event, as well as an online tournament with a $50,000 prize pool.

Gears of War players will also be able to buy in-game content with the proceeds supporting Gears eSports, which is collaborating with eSports team organizations to put their brands into the game for other players to buy and wear while playing.

The Gears eSports Weekly Broadcast by MLG (at gears.gg) will feature live matches from around the world, and will highlight players, teams, and storylines from the events.