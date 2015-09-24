Michelle Obama Visits Disney Jr. on Health Day

Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffins is making a house call at the White House.

First Lady Michelle Obama guest stars in a special episode of the animated series to market Child Health Day on Oct. 5.

In the episode, Mrs. Obama invites Doc and other kids who are making a difference in their community to the capital to be honored and Doc is appointed the official toy doctor for the White House.

The story supports the message of the First Lady’s Let’s Move initiative, which helps kids and families lead healthier lives through eating healthy and staying active.

Last November, the First Lady hosted military families at The White House for a private screening of a special Veterans Day episode of Doc McStuffins.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB0TPhWtpGk[/embed]