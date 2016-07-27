Michelle Obama’s Next TV Gig Is Nick's ‘All In’

Following her speech at the Democratic National Convention, First Lady Michelle Obama is heading to Nickelodeon.

Obama will appear Friday on a new episode of Nick’s All In with Cam Newton, hosted by the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback.

Newton brings 10-year-old Rosie Smolowitz to the White House to talk about her dream of one day becoming president of the United State with Obama.

The First Lady, who is also honorary co-chair of the National Parks Centennial, talks about the Every Kid in a Park program, which provides free access to national parks and forests to fourth graders like Smolowitz and their families.