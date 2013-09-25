Michelle Beadle's 'The Crossover' Canceled

NBC Sports Network has canceled The Crossover, its sports and entertainment show hosted by Michelle Beadle, after only seven months.

The series debuted during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 26.

Beadle herself tweeted the news: "Crossover is donzo. Thanks 2 the crew who tried their damnedest. I'll let ya know what's next. Access Hollywood on NBC- Blake Shelton 2nite."

NBC Sports said in a statement that the move was made in part due to the NHL season coming up.

"With the NHL returning, we decided to focus on our core sports and have created vertical programming blocks in that time period to do that. We look forward to Michelle Beadle and the production team continuing their work on other NBC Sports Group properties." NBCSN drops the puck on its NHL coverage Oct. 1.



The Crossover suffered from poor ratings -- partly due to numerous pre-emptions -- and constant turnover, including removing the show's initial cohost Dave Briggs after just a few months.

The Crossover was part of Beadle's deal with NBCUniversal signed last year, which also has her appearing as a correspondent for Access Hollywood and contributing to Olympic coverage.