Michelle Beadle Returns to ESPN

Michelle Beadle is returning to the ESPN family and the show she co-hosted.

On Monday, Beadle will begin hosting ESPN2's SportsNation, alongside current hosts Max Kellerman and Marcellus Wiley.

“Michelle’s style of delivery has a way of bringing a fun edge to whatever she works on and her range of experience in both sports and entertainment makes her a truly unique talent,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive VP, production, program scheduling and development. “We know that fans really connect with her personality and we’re happy to welcome her back to ESPN and SportsNation.”

Beadle left ESPN in 2012 for NBCUniversal, where she was a correspondent for Access Hollywood and hosted her own show on NBCSN,The Crossover. After failing to find any audience, Crossover was canceled and Beadle left NBCU earlier this year.