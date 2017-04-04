Michelle Beadle Named Full-Time Host on ‘NBA Countdown’

Michelle Beadle has been named full-time host of NBA Countdown on ABC and ESPN. Beadle will lead the company’s NBA pre-game and halftime shows, including for the NBA Finals on ABC. She will also host ESPN’s and ABC’s studio coverage throughout the NBA playoffs.

Beadle joined NBA Countdown at the start of the current season and has led ESPN’s regular Wednesday and Friday episodes.

“I’ve had the wonderful experience of working directly with Michelle for several years and as predicted, she’s made a tremendous mark on NBA Countdown since joining the show in October,” said Kevin Wildes, ESPN VP of original content. “It’s very rare to find a commentator who can so masterfully combine intelligence, candor and humor and she does it all while keeping her finger on the pulse of the NBA. Like a great point guard, she makes everyone around her better and we’re looking forward to this next chapter in Michelle’s career.”

Added Beadle, “The only thing better than working for [senior VP and executive producer, original content] Connor Schell and Kevin Wildes is being able to spend each day with all of the incredibly talented people at NBA Countdown and SportsNation. It’s the best job in sports.”