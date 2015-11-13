Michelle and Robert King to Receive CSA Artios Award

Michelle and Robert King, the writer-producer team behind CBS' The Good Wife, will be honored by the Casting Society of America at the 31st Annual Artios Awards.

The duo will receive the New York Apple Award, which recognizes “individuals who have made special contributions to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.”

CSA is also feting director Danny Boyle (Steve Jobs and Slumdog Millionaire) with the Career Achievement Award and casting director Bernard Telsey (Into the Woods, Ricki and the Flash and Wicked) with the Hoyt Bowers Award.

“What’s most impressive with this year’s list of honorees is the sheer scope of their contributions to the entertainment industry,” said Richard Hicks, president of CSA. “Across Film, Television and Theatre, they’ve shown us that a career full of quality work is possible, with their deep understanding and commitment to the craft of casting.”

The Artios Awards gala will take place simultaneously at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. and the Hard Rock Café in New York City on Jan. 21.