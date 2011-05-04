Michele Tafoya Joins 'Sunday Night Football'

Well-known sideline reporter Michele Tafoya has come on board NBC's Sunday

Night Football team for the upcoming season, the network announced Wednesday.

Tafoya will work as a sideline and feature reporter.

NBC refused to comment on the status of current SNF sideline reporter Andrea

Kremer, instead forwarding inquiries to her agent, who was not available for

comment at press time. Kremer is represented by Tysons Corner, Va.-based sports rep Octagon.



According to someone familiar with her negotiations, Kremer is looking to move beyond sideline reporting going forward and won't be doing sidelines for anybody in the coming season. She is said to be in negotiations with a number of outlets, including NBC, on various potential projects, and will continue her relationship with Emmy-winner HBO: Real Sports.

One possibility could be a role in NBC Olympic coverage, particularly swimming. She did swimming in Beijing in 2008 and Speed Skating in Vancouver in 2010.

"Michele is a versatile and experienced reporter who is well versed in the ways

of the National Football League," said SNF producer Fred Gaudelli, who along

with play-by-play voice Al Michaels and director Drew Esocoff worked with

Tafoya on Monday Night Football for the 2004-05 season at ABC Sports. "I can speak for Al

and Drew when I say that we're all thrilled to be working with Michele once

again."

Tafoya, who has 13 years of NFL sideline reporting experience, has also covered

the NBA, college football and basketball, and the Olympics for CBS, ABC and

ESPN.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to work with a group for which I have great

respect and admiration," Tafoya said. "I have many friends on this crew and I

know how high they set the bar."

John Eggerton contributed to this report