Michele Edelman Joins Vubiquity

Multiplatform video specialist Vubiquity has appointed Michele Edelman to executive VP of marketing and communications. She replaces Laurie Lawrence, who left Vubiquity last summer.

Edelman previously was VP, worldwide direct to consumer marketing in the home entertainment division of Warner Bros. Studios, where she headed up all consumer initiatives available through the studio, including the WB Social Enterprise and the Warner Bros. Digital Entertainment Store. Before that, she was VP of worldwide marketing, programming and acquisitions for Warner Bros. digital distribution, overseeing marketing efforts for digital platforms, including pay-per-view, electronic sell-through, transactional and subscription video-on-demand, wireless, and manufacturing on demand.

“We are pleased to have Michele join the Vubiquity organization and to lead its marketing and corporate communications areas,” said Darcy Antonellis, Vubiquity’s CEO, in a statement. “Michele’s industry expertise and history are steeped in all things digital. As media and entertainment continues to be more deeply embedded in all things within the Internet of Things globally, she’s the perfect executive to head Vubiquity’s product and services marketing and communications efforts," added Antonellis, another former Warner Bros. exec who joined Vubiquity just over a year ago.

