Michaelsen Named Sinclair Group News Director

Local news veteran Lane Michaelsen has been named group news director at Sinclair Broadcast Group. Michaelsen departed the news director position at WGCL Atlanta in July.

His move to Sinclair was reported in Rick Gevers’ Newsletter.

Scott Livingston is Sinclair’s VP of news. The group has expanded rapidly, and further grows after closing on its long awaited acquisition of Allbritton.

Michaelsen was VP/news for Gannett Broadcasting earlier in his career. He joined Meredith's WGCL in March 2013 and was previously news director at Scripps' WCPO Cincinnati for a year.