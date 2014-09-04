Michael Wright Named DreamWorks CEO

DreamWorks Studios has tapped Michael Wright, outgoing president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies, as its new CEO. Wright will officially take on his new position in January.

Wright’s new role will have him overseeing DreamWorks’ feature film business. The studio’s television operations, Amblin Television, will continue to be run by Daryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Turner announced last week that Wright, a 12-year veteran of the company, would depart amid an executive reshuffle that began in 2013 with the retirement of CEO Phil Kent.

Wright will replace outgoing DreamWorks CEO Stacey Snider.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Michael for many years and have come to know him as a talented executive whose creativevision, leadership, and passion are a perfect fit for our company,” said DreamWorks chairman Steven Spielberg, to whom Wright will report. “He has a keen understanding of storytelling and how to deliver those stories in every shape and size, regardless of platform. I am delighted to welcome him to DreamWorks Studios.”