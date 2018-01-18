Michael Wolff’s Trump Book ‘Fire and Fury’ Shopped as TV Series

Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House may end up as a TV series. Endeavor Content has acquired the film and television rights to the book. Wolff will executive produce the potential TV project. British television veteran Michael Jackson, of Two Cities Television, is on board to produce too.

No TV network or studio is lined up for the project yet.

Endeavor Content is part of William Morris Endeavor and IMG.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported the book’s shift to TV series.

Henry Holt and Co. published Fire and Fury, a tell-all about President Trump’s first year in the White House. The book was released Jan. 5.

Trump disputed much of what is in the book, and pushed for stronger libel laws after Fire and Fury was published, calling the current laws “a sham and a disgrace.”