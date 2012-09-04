Michael Strahan Officially Named 'Live' Cohost

Kelly Ripa officially announced NFL broadcaster Michael

Strahan as her permanent cohost on Live

Tuesday morning, confirming the news first reported by B&C last month.

The first day of the new Live

with Kelly and Michael ends the syndicated talk show's nine-month search

for a new cohost following Regis Philbin's departure late last year.

"As a guest cohost, Michael's chemistry with Kelly was off

the charts, and continued to grow each time he visited the show," said Michael

Gelman, Live's executive producer. "The

interaction between the cohosts always has been what makes this show different

from any other on television. Kelly and Michael's ability to play off of one

another and just plain have a good time together creates great TV for the

audience."

Strahan was considered a front-runner along with Seth Meyers

and Josh Groban in the final months of the search. He has cohosted with Ripa

20 times over the last two years. In addition to his role at Fox NFL Sunday, which he is expected to

keep along with the Live job, Strahan

starred in the brief Fox sitcom Brothers.