Michael Strahan Officially Named 'Live' Cohost
Kelly Ripa officially announced NFL broadcaster Michael
Strahan as her permanent cohost on Live
Tuesday morning, confirming the news first reported by B&C last month.
The first day of the new Live
with Kelly and Michael ends the syndicated talk show's nine-month search
for a new cohost following Regis Philbin's departure late last year.
"As a guest cohost, Michael's chemistry with Kelly was off
the charts, and continued to grow each time he visited the show," said Michael
Gelman, Live's executive producer. "The
interaction between the cohosts always has been what makes this show different
from any other on television. Kelly and Michael's ability to play off of one
another and just plain have a good time together creates great TV for the
audience."
Strahan was considered a front-runner along with Seth Meyers
and Josh Groban in the final months of the search. He has cohosted with Ripa
20 times over the last two years. In addition to his role at Fox NFL Sunday, which he is expected to
keep along with the Live job, Strahan
starred in the brief Fox sitcom Brothers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.