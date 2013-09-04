Michael Schur Signs New Multiyear Deal With Universal TV

Parks and Recreation cocreator Michael Schur has signed a new multiyear deal to remain with Universal Television through 2016.

Schur, who serves as executive producer on the NBC comedy, also has Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiering this month on Fox. Universal TV produces both series. Schur is also a former producer and writer for NBC's The Office and a writer for Saturday Night Live.

"Mike is a wildly talented writer and, hands-down, one of the best showrunners in the business," said Universal TV executive VP Bela Bajaria. "He is funny, collaborative, smart, solution-oriented and incredibly creative. We greatly value our relationship with him and look forward to the success of ‘Parks,' ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and many other shows. We're very excited to be collaborating with Mike for years to come."

"I couldn't be happier about extending my stay at Universal TV," added Schur. "Bob [Greenblatt], Jen [Salke], Bela and their teams have shown me a tremendous amount of encouragement and support, and not just creatively. This weekend Bob is helping me paint my garage, and Bela is my spotter when I lift."

Parks and Recreation premieres its sixth season Sept. 26 with an hourlong episode while Brooklyn Nine-Nine has its series debut set for Sept. 17.