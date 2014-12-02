Michael Robinson Retiring at MPAA

Michael Robinson, executive VP for content protection and chief of operations at the Motion Picture Association of America, is retiring in March of next year, according to the association.

Robinson joined MPAA in 2006 from the Michigan State Police, where he had been president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

"Mike is respected not just by those who work with and for him, but by everyone who has had the pleasure of coming into contact with him in our offices across the globe," said MPAA chairman Chris Dodd. "We have been so fortunate to have benefitted from his expertise over the years."

Dean Marks, senior VP of intellectual property at Warner Bros. Entertainment (Warner Bros. is an MPAA member), will join MPAA in January to transition into that content protection role as executive VP, deputy general counsel, and chief, global content protection.

Marks is former senior counsel, intellectual property, in Time Warner's corporate Legal Department, where he advised the U.S. Government delegation to the World Intellectual Property Organization 1996 Diplomatic Conference. He also helped with passage of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

"As technology grows increasingly important for both producing great content and expanding audience access, the enforcement of intellectual property rights remains a top priority," said Dodd in a statement. "I believe Dean is well-positioned to further our global content protection efforts, and we look forward to welcoming him to the MPAA in the New Year.”