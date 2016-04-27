Michael Regan Exiting 21st Century Fox

Michael Regan is exiting as executive VP, global policy, for 21st Century Fox effective June 30.

Regan has been the company's top Washington, D.C. executive for the past 15 years, overseeing legislative and regulatory policy for Fox as well as global public policy initiatives starting in 2013.

Regan will advise Fox through the transition to a successor, who will be based in Washington.

“Our senior management has counted on, and valued, Mike’s thoughtful leadership on so many complex regulatory and legislative issues over his distinguished tenure," said 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch. "We are grateful for his guidance and many contributions during a dynamic period of global growth for our company."

Regan joined New Corp. in 2001 to head up the D.C. office as senior VP, government affairs. He was named executive VP in 2004 and added global oversight of offices in London, Brussels and Hong Kong in 2013.

“Mike Regan has been a superb advocate for FOX for many years, bringing credibility and strategic thinking to the table every day," said National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "There’s no doubt that Mike will be successful on whatever future path he chooses.”

"One of the smartest, most insightful Washington reps you are ever going to see," said Dick Wiley, partner Wiley Rein and former FCC chairman, who said he would be sorry to see him go. "All that and a very decent fellow to boot."

"Mike Regan is both a great human being and a great lobbyist," said Preson Padden, former top Fox and News Corp. executive.